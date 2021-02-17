Duke 84, Wake Forest 60

DUKE (9-8)
Hurt 8-9 3-6 22, Moore 5-9 0-0 11, Williams 3-5 3-4 9, Roach 1-6 0-0 2, Steward 7-12 1-1 16, Goldwire 2-6 0-0 5, Baker 4-7 0-0 12, Brakefield 3-5 0-1 7, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Tape 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 33-61 7-13 84.
WAKE FOREST (6-10)
Mucius 3-6 1-2 8, Oguama 5-7 4-4 14, DuBose 3-9 3-6 10, Whitt 1-6 0-0 3, Williamson 5-10 0-0 12, Neath 0-2 2-2 2, Massoud 2-5 0-0 5, Antonio 1-3 2-2 5, Okpomo 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 13-18 60.
Halftime_Duke 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Duke 11-25 (Baker 4-7, Hurt 3-4, Brakefield 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, Moore 1-3, Steward 1-4, Roach 0-2), Wake Forest 7-25 (Williamson 2-3, Antonio 1-3, Massoud 1-3, Mucius 1-3, Whitt 1-4, DuBose 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Neath 0-2). Rebounds_Duke 35 (Williams, Steward 7), Wake Forest 27 (DuBose 8). Assists_Duke 17 (Goldwire, Brakefield 4), Wake Forest 8 (Whitt, Neath 2). Total Fouls_Duke 15, Wake Forest 15. A_102 (14,665).
