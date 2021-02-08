Duke looks to extend streak vs ND

Notre Dame (7-10, 4-7) vs. Duke (7-7, 5-5)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Notre Dame. In its last seven wins against the Fighting Irish, Duke has won by an average of 17 points. Notre Dame’s last win in the series came on March 10, 2016, an 84-79 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore Jr. and Jeremy Roach have collectively accounted for 79 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 79 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Fighting Irish have given up just 68.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Prentiss Hubb has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. Hubb has accounted for 30 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Blue Devils are 0-5 when they score 73 points or fewer and 7-2 when they exceed 73 points. The Fighting Irish are 0-7 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 51 of 93 field goals (54.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Notre Dame has assists on 58 of 95 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame as a team has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among ACC teams.

