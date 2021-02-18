Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

E. Illinois 68, Murray St. 59

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

E. ILLINOIS (8-16)

Friday 3-6 0-2 6, Skipper-Brown 6-7 2-2 14, Johnson 7-9 3-4 18, Mac.Smith 3-6 0-0 9, Wallace 3-10 0-0 7, Dixon 1-2 1-2 3, Abraham 0-2 1-2 1, Deang 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 27-47 7-12 68.

MURRAY ST. (12-10)

Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 6-15 2-2 15, Bostick 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 5-13 0-0 11, Carter 8-17 3-4 21, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, McMullen 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 25-61 5-7 59.

Halftime_E. Illinois 31-29. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 7-11 (Mac.Smith 3-4, Deang 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Wallace 1-2, Abraham 0-1), Murray St. 4-21 (Carter 2-6, Williams 1-5, Brown 1-7, Bostick 0-1, Hill 0-1, D.Smith 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 31 (Skipper-Brown 10), Murray St. 25 (Robinson, Williams 8). Assists_E. Illinois 8 (Johnson, Abraham 2), Murray St. 11 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 10, Murray St. 15. A_1,260 (8,602).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing