E. Illinois 68, Murray St. 59

E. ILLINOIS (8-16)

Friday 3-6 0-2 6, Skipper-Brown 6-7 2-2 14, Johnson 7-9 3-4 18, Mac.Smith 3-6 0-0 9, Wallace 3-10 0-0 7, Dixon 1-2 1-2 3, Abraham 0-2 1-2 1, Deang 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 27-47 7-12 68.

MURRAY ST. (12-10)

Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 6-15 2-2 15, Bostick 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 5-13 0-0 11, Carter 8-17 3-4 21, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, McMullen 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 25-61 5-7 59.

Halftime_E. Illinois 31-29. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 7-11 (Mac.Smith 3-4, Deang 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Wallace 1-2, Abraham 0-1), Murray St. 4-21 (Carter 2-6, Williams 1-5, Brown 1-7, Bostick 0-1, Hill 0-1, D.Smith 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 31 (Skipper-Brown 10), Murray St. 25 (Robinson, Williams 8). Assists_E. Illinois 8 (Johnson, Abraham 2), Murray St. 11 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 10, Murray St. 15. A_1,260 (8,602).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.