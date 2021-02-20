On Air: Federal Tech Talk
E. Illinois 76, Austin Peay 69

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 7:47 pm
E. ILLINOIS (9-16)

Friday 3-4 1-2 7, Skipper-Brown 5-6 4-4 15, Johnson 4-10 3-6 12, Smith 5-6 7-8 22, Wallace 3-13 0-0 6, Dixon 4-5 0-2 8, Abraham 2-3 0-0 6, Deang 0-0 0-0 0, Alleruzzo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 15-22 76.

AUSTIN PEAY (14-10)

Peake 4-8 5-6 14, Gee 3-8 3-3 11, Joseph 2-5 0-1 5, Paez 3-10 0-0 7, Taylor 9-20 5-5 25, Adams 0-5 0-0 0, Woodard 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 1-1 2-2 4, Peavy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 15-17 69.

Halftime_Austin Peay 33-30. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 9-14 (Smith 5-5, Abraham 2-3, Skipper-Brown 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Wallace 0-2), Austin Peay 8-29 (Gee 2-5, Taylor 2-7, Woodard 1-1, Joseph 1-4, Peake 1-4, Paez 1-5, Adams 0-3). Rebounds_E. Illinois 32 (Skipper-Brown 11), Austin Peay 25 (Taylor 11). Assists_E. Illinois 16 (Johnson, Wallace 5), Austin Peay 8 (Adams, Peavy 2). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 15, Austin Peay 18. A_747 (7,257).

