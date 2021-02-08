E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 74

E. KENTUCKY (15-4)
King 2-8 8-10 12, Moreno 4-7 0-0 10, Green 6-14 3-4 18, Lewis 4-10 2-2 10, Robb 4-6 0-0 10, Blanton 3-6 3-4 9, Faye 2-8 0-0 5, Hobbs 0-3 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 4-4 4, Broughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 20-24 78.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-10)
L.Wright 3-5 4-4 10, S.Wright 4-9 2-3 11, Adewunmi 8-11 3-3 23, Carter 3-8 1-2 7, Curtis 1-9 2-4 5, Wilson 6-9 1-2 14, Polk 1-3 0-0 2, James 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 26-55 15-20 74.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 43-33. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 8-22 (Green 3-5, Moreno 2-3, Robb 2-4, Faye 1-6, Blanton 0-1, King 0-1, Lewis 0-2), SIU-Edwardsville 7-14 (Adewunmi 4-5, Wilson 1-2, S.Wright 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Carter 0-2). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 36 (Lewis 7), SIU-Edwardsville 29 (S.Wright 7). Assists_E. Kentucky 12 (King 3), SIU-Edwardsville 20 (Curtis 9). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 19, SIU-Edwardsville 14. A_22 (4,000).
