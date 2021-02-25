Trending:
E. Kentucky 81, Belmont 67

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:05 pm
BELMONT (24-2)

Hollander 4-14 0-1 9, Sabin 2-6 0-1 4, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Sheppard 4-12 4-4 14, Smith 3-10 0-0 7, Pierson 4-6 1-1 11, Wood 3-8 0-0 6, Brauns 4-9 0-0 8, Jakubicek 1-2 0-0 2, Listau 0-1 0-0 0, Bellinger 0-0 0-0 0, Shanks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-74 7-9 67.

E. KENTUCKY (20-6)

King 7-11 0-1 14, Moreno 2-9 0-0 4, Green 8-19 4-5 22, Lewis 7-11 0-1 15, Robb 3-6 0-0 9, Cruickshank 2-3 2-2 7, Blanton 4-6 0-0 8, Balogun 1-2 0-0 2, Faye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 6-9 81.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 50-32. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 6-23 (Pierson 2-4, Sheppard 2-6, Hollander 1-4, Smith 1-5, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Wood 0-2), E. Kentucky 7-23 (Robb 3-5, Green 2-6, Cruickshank 1-2, Lewis 1-4, Blanton 0-1, Moreno 0-5). Fouled Out_Sheppard, Robb. Rebounds_Belmont 43 (Sheppard 8), E. Kentucky 34 (King 9). Assists_Belmont 15 (Murphy 5), E. Kentucky 17 (Moreno 4). Total Fouls_Belmont 13, E. Kentucky 16. A_957 (6,500).

