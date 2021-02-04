On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
E. Washington 89, Idaho 75

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:28 pm
E. WASHINGTON (7-6)

T.Groves 4-7 4-5 12, Magnuson 4-8 5-6 15, Meadows 7-10 2-2 17, Aiken 2-7 0-0 5, J.Groves 3-6 4-4 12, Robertson 3-9 1-1 8, Davison 1-3 2-2 5, Venters 4-7 0-0 10, Rouse 1-2 0-0 3, Radocaj 1-1 0-0 2, Amato 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 18-20 89.

IDAHO (0-14)

Christensen 1-5 4-6 7, Thiombane 4-5 4-6 12, Christmas 3-6 1-4 7, Quinnett 6-10 2-2 18, Thacker 3-9 1-1 9, Robinson 1-6 0-0 3, Blakney 6-8 1-2 13, Madden 0-4 0-0 0, Kilgore 2-2 2-4 6. Totals 26-55 15-25 75.

Halftime_E. Washington 38-34. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 11-25 (J.Groves 2-3, Magnuson 2-4, Venters 2-4, Davison 1-1, Meadows 1-2, Rouse 1-2, Aiken 1-4, Robertson 1-5), Idaho 8-16 (Quinnett 4-7, Thacker 2-4, Christensen 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Madden 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Groves, Thacker, Blakney. Rebounds_E. Washington 34 (Venters 8), Idaho 26 (Christensen, Blakney 5). Assists_E. Washington 15 (Magnuson, Robertson 4), Idaho 15 (Christmas 6). Total Fouls_E. Washington 22, Idaho 22.

