E. Washington 90, Montana 76

MONTANA (9-11)
Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bannan 6-10 2-2 14, Owens 1-7 0-0 2, Vazquez 3-7 0-0 8, Whitney 1-6 0-0 2, Beasley 9-16 4-4 25, Egun 4-6 6-7 16, Parker 1-5 0-0 2, Carter-Hollinger 1-4 3-3 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 15-16 76.
E. WASHINGTON (11-6)
T.Groves 6-14 2-4 14, Magnuson 0-2 0-0 0, Meadows 5-8 3-4 14, Aiken 9-12 0-1 21, J.Groves 2-5 4-4 9, Robertson 6-10 6-8 21, Perry 3-3 0-0 9, Venters 0-1 2-2 2, Rouse 0-2 0-0 0, Davison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 17-23 90.
Halftime_E. Washington 51-34. 3-Point Goals_Montana 7-18 (Beasley 3-6, Vazquez 2-2, Egun 2-4, Parker 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Carter-Hollinger 0-2, Owens 0-2), E. Washington 11-20 (Perry 3-3, Robertson 3-4, Aiken 3-6, Meadows 1-1, J.Groves 1-3, T.Groves 0-1, Rouse 0-1, Venters 0-1). Fouled Out_Anderson, T.Groves. Rebounds_Montana 33 (Bannan 7), E. Washington 31 (T.Groves 10). Assists_Montana 14 (Parker 6), E. Washington 19 (Meadows, Robertson 5). Total Fouls_Montana 24, E. Washington 17.
