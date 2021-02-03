Trending:
East Carolina 82, No. 5 Houston 73

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 8:11 pm
HOUSTON (15-2)

Gorham 5-11 0-1 11, Gresham 1-3 0-0 2, Grimes 2-10 2-4 7, Jarreau 7-13 8-10 25, Sasser 5-14 4-4 17, Mark 1-2 0-0 2, Chaney 1-2 4-4 6, Tyson 1-4 0-0 3, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Shead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 18-23 73.

EAST CAROLINA (8-6)

Gardner 6-13 9-13 21, Debaut 2-4 0-0 4, Miles 6-12 0-0 14, Newton 3-7 4-4 10, Robinson-White 5-8 2-3 17, Baruti 4-9 2-4 13, James 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Luster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-24 82.

Halftime_Houston 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Houston 9-29 (Jarreau 3-5, Sasser 3-10, Gorham 1-2, Tyson 1-4, Grimes 1-7, Mark 0-1), East Carolina 11-24 (Robinson-White 5-6, Baruti 3-6, Miles 2-5, Jackson 1-2, James 0-1, Newton 0-4). Fouled Out_Gorham, Miles. Rebounds_Houston 35 (Gorham 11), East Carolina 28 (Gardner 15). Assists_Houston 13 (Jarreau 5), East Carolina 20 (Newton 6). Total Fouls_Houston 19, East Carolina 19. A_78 (8,000).

