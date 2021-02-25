Trending:
Eastern Kentucky snaps Belmont’s 21-game winning streak

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:42 pm
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky topped Belmont 81-67 on Thursday night, snapping the Bruins’ 21-game win streak.

Belmont (24-2, 18-1) hadn’t lost since Dec. 5 — a 96-83 contest against Samford.

Curt Lewis had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky (20-6, 14-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Tre King added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Ben Sheppard had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins. Tate Pierson added 11 points. Caleb Hollander had seven rebounds.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Bruins. Belmont defeated Eastern Kentucky 92-74 on Feb. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

