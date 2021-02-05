On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Eaton leads Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Lafayette 95-87

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:25 pm
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had a career-high 32 points as Arkansas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 95-87 on Friday night.

Eaton made 8 of 10 shots and converted 13 of 14 free throws. He added nine assists.

Caleb Fields had 20 points for Arkansas State (7-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Malcolm Farrington added 13 points. Norchad Omier had nine rebounds.

Arkansas State scored 59 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Dou Gueye scored a career-high 23 points and had 14 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-5, 7-4), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Cedric Russell added 19 points. Theo Akwuba had 11 points.

The Red Wolves registered their first win in three tries against the Ragin’ Cajuns this season. In the most recent matchup, Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 77-74 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover