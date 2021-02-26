ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|7
|2
|3
|31
|85
|44
|15
|5
|4
|Clarkson
|4
|2
|3
|22
|59
|50
|10
|7
|4
|St. Lawrence
|3
|6
|2
|15
|30
|36
|4
|7
|3
|Colgate
|3
|7
|2
|16
|36
|51
|5
|8
|5
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
No Games Scheduled
Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2
Clarkson 3, Colgate 2
Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Clarkson, 4 p.m.
