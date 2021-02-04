Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 7:26 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 4 4 3 17 55 47 9 7 3
Quinnipiac 4 3 3 17 57 37 10 5 3
St. Lawrence 4 4 2 15 24 22 4 4 2
Colgate 4 5 2 14 31 36 5 6 3
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Colgate 2, Clarkson 0

Friday’s Games

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon