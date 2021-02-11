ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|5
|2
|3
|23
|63
|39
|12
|5
|3
|Clarkson
|4
|4
|3
|17
|55
|47
|9
|7
|3
|St. Lawrence
|3
|5
|2
|15
|26
|30
|4
|6
|2
|Colgate
|4
|5
|2
|14
|31
|36
|5
|6
|3
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Quinnipiac at Colgate, 5 p.m.
