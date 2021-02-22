ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|6
|2
|3
|28
|74
|41
|13
|5
|4
|Clarkson
|4
|4
|3
|17
|55
|47
|9
|7
|3
|St. Lawrence
|3
|5
|2
|15
|28
|32
|4
|6
|3
|Colgate
|3
|6
|2
|16
|34
|48
|5
|7
|5
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
No Games Scheduled
LIU Brooklyn at Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
Comments