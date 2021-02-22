Trending:
Sports News

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 8:26 pm
All Times EST

Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 6 2 3 28 82 41 14 5 4
Clarkson 3 2 3 19 56 48 9 7 4
St. Lawrence 3 5 2 15 28 32 4 6 3
Colgate 3 6 2 16 34 48 5 7 5
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunday’s Games

No Games Scnduled

Monday’s Games

Quinnipiac 7, LIU Brooklyn 1

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

