ECHL Glance

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 17 13 4 0 0 26 63 40 Wichita 14 9 4 1 0 19 47 33 Tulsa 20 7 10 2 1 17 39 55 Utah 16 7 4 3 2 19 49 52 Kansas City 17 7 7 2 1 17 43 51 Rapid City 19 7 12 0 0 14 51 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Greenville 0

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3

Tulsa 4, Wheeling 2

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

