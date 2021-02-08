On Air: Federal News Network program
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38
Allen 19 13 5 1 0 27 68 49
Utah 18 9 4 3 2 23 56 56
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Rapid City 21 8 13 0 0 16 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

