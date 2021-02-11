On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 20 14 5 1 0 29 70 50
Utah 19 9 4 3 3 24 57 58
Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38
Tulsa 22 9 10 2 1 21 47 60
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Rapid City 22 8 14 0 0 16 59 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 2, Wheeling 1

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

