Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58
Wichita 19 13 5 1 0 27 64 48
Utah 22 10 5 3 4 27 67 66
Tulsa 24 10 11 2 1 23 52 63
Kansas City 22 9 10 2 1 21 55 65
Rapid City 24 9 15 0 0 18 62 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Utah 6, Wichita 1

Indy 6, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 4, Allen 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Allen 2

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing