ECHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|77
|58
|Wichita
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|27
|64
|48
|Utah
|22
|10
|5
|3
|4
|27
|67
|66
|Tulsa
|24
|10
|11
|2
|1
|23
|52
|63
|Kansas City
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|55
|65
|Rapid City
|24
|9
|15
|0
|0
|18
|62
|80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3
Orlando 4, Greenville 1
Utah 6, Wichita 1
Indy 6, Wheeling 1
Kansas City 4, Allen 2
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Allen 2
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
