On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58
Wichita 19 13 5 1 0 27 64 48
Utah 22 10 5 3 4 27 67 66
Tulsa 24 10 11 2 1 23 52 63
Kansas City 22 9 10 2 1 21 55 65
Rapid City 24 9 15 0 0 18 62 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 1

Florida 3, Orlando 2

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Kansas City at Tulsa, ppd

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella