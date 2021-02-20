ECHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|19
|6
|0
|1
|39
|102
|62
|Indy
|22
|17
|4
|1
|0
|35
|77
|54
|Greenville
|24
|10
|7
|5
|2
|27
|66
|76
|Orlando
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|70
|80
|South Carolina
|23
|9
|8
|6
|0
|24
|62
|71
|Jacksonville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|48
|57
|Wheeling
|19
|5
|10
|4
|0
|14
|50
|70
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|77
|58
|Wichita
|20
|13
|5
|2
|0
|28
|66
|51
|Utah
|23
|10
|5
|3
|5
|28
|69
|69
|Tulsa
|25
|11
|11
|2
|1
|25
|55
|65
|Kansas City
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|55
|65
|Rapid City
|25
|10
|15
|0
|0
|20
|65
|82
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2
Greenville 4, Indy 3
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 1
Tulsa 3, Wichita 2
Rapid City 3, Utah 2
Kansas City at Allen, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Indy 4, Greenville 0
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
