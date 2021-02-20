ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 26 19 6 0 1 39 102 62 Indy 22 17 4 1 0 35 77 54 Greenville 24 10 7 5 2 27 66 76 Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 70 80 South Carolina 23 9 8 6 0 24 62 71 Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57 Wheeling 19 5 10 4 0 14 50 70

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58 Wichita 20 13 5 2 0 28 66 51 Utah 23 10 5 3 5 28 69 69 Tulsa 25 11 11 2 1 25 55 65 Kansas City 22 9 10 2 1 21 55 65 Rapid City 25 10 15 0 0 20 65 82

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Greenville 4, Indy 3

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 1

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Kansas City at Allen, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 4, Greenville 0

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.