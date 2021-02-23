Trending:
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 5:47 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 23 18 4 1 0 37 81 54
Florida 26 19 6 0 1 39 102 62
Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 70 80
Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57
Greenville 25 10 8 5 2 27 66 80
South Carolina 23 9 8 6 0 24 62 71
Wheeling 21 5 12 4 0 14 54 80

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 23 16 5 2 0 34 74 56
Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58
Fort Wayne 6 3 1 1 1 8 20 16
Utah 25 12 5 3 5 32 78 76
Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67
Kansas City 24 9 11 3 1 22 59 71
Rapid City 27 10 16 1 0 21 72 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 4, Kansas City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

