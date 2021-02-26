ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 25 20 4 1 0 41 88 57 Florida 26 20 5 0 1 41 102 58 Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 66 78 Greenville 27 11 9 5 2 29 74 86 South Carolina 24 9 8 6 1 25 65 75 Jacksonville 21 9 10 1 1 20 50 60 Wheeling 23 6 13 4 0 16 60 86

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 23 16 5 2 0 34 74 56 Allen 25 16 8 1 0 33 83 66 Fort Wayne 7 3 1 2 1 9 22 19 Utah 26 12 6 3 5 32 80 81 Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67 Kansas City 24 9 11 3 1 22 59 71 Rapid City 27 10 16 1 0 21 72 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, Allen 1

Friday’s Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Allen 5, Greenville 4

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2

Wheeling 5, Utah 2

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.