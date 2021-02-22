Elon 73, William & Mary 54

WILLIAM & MARY (6-9)
Wight 0-1 0-0 0, Covington 5-8 2-2 13, Kochera 3-10 4-4 11, Loewe 6-12 2-2 15, Stone 1-1 0-1 2, Blair 2-5 7-9 12, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Milkereit 0-5 0-0 0, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-42 16-20 54.
ELON (6-8)
Hannah 4-7 2-2 10, Wright 4-6 0-0 9, Burford 6-12 1-2 13, McIntosh 3-8 0-0 8, Ndugba 6-12 2-2 17, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Poser 0-1 0-1 0, Graham 2-4 2-2 6, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 2-2 2, Mendys 0-0 0-0 0, Nilsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 9-11 73.
Halftime_Elon 36-22. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 4-21 (Blair 1-3, Covington 1-3, Loewe 1-4, Kochera 1-7, Wight 0-1, Milkereit 0-3), Elon 8-27 (Ndugba 3-7, Woods 2-5, McIntosh 2-6, Wright 1-3, Nilsen 0-1, Hannah 0-2, Burford 0-3). Fouled Out_Wight. Rebounds_William & Mary 22 (Kochera 5), Elon 31 (Burford, Woods 6). Assists_William & Mary 4 (Kochera 2), Elon 12 (Ndugba 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 15, Elon 19.
