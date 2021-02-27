On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 77

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

ELON (7-8)

Hannah 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Burford 10-15 1-1 23, McIntosh 7-16 0-0 17, Ndugba 5-11 2-3 13, Woods 2-7 0-0 5, Wooten 4-7 0-0 12, Graham 4-7 0-0 8, Poser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 3-4 80.

UNC-WILMINGTON (7-9)

Boggs 2-3 0-0 6, Gadsden 7-12 4-4 20, Harvey 1-6 4-4 7, Okauru 5-14 1-2 12, Pridgen 9-12 2-3 21, Phillips 4-8 3-5 11, Dodd 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-55 14-20 77.

Halftime_Elon 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Elon 11-25 (Wooten 4-6, McIntosh 3-10, Burford 2-2, Ndugba 1-2, Woods 1-3, Hannah 0-1, Wright 0-1), UNC-Wilmington 7-20 (Boggs 2-3, Gadsden 2-5, Pridgen 1-2, Harvey 1-5, Okauru 1-5). Fouled Out_McIntosh. Rebounds_Elon 32 (Ndugba 9), UNC-Wilmington 31 (Boggs 8). Assists_Elon 13 (Ndugba, Woods 4), UNC-Wilmington 14 (Harvey 4). Total Fouls_Elon 17, UNC-Wilmington 11. A_800 (6,100).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 A Day in the Life of a Developer:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary