Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 77

ELON (7-8)
Hannah 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Burford 10-15 1-1 23, McIntosh 7-16 0-0 17, Ndugba 5-11 2-3 13, Woods 2-7 0-0 5, Wooten 4-7 0-0 12, Graham 4-7 0-0 8, Poser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 3-4 80.
UNC-WILMINGTON (7-9)
Boggs 2-3 0-0 6, Gadsden 7-12 4-4 20, Harvey 1-6 4-4 7, Okauru 5-14 1-2 12, Pridgen 9-12 2-3 21, Phillips 4-8 3-5 11, Dodd 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-55 14-20 77.
Halftime_Elon 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Elon 11-25 (Wooten 4-6, McIntosh 3-10, Burford 2-2, Ndugba 1-2, Woods 1-3, Hannah 0-1, Wright 0-1), UNC-Wilmington 7-20 (Boggs 2-3, Gadsden 2-5, Pridgen 1-2, Harvey 1-5, Okauru 1-5). Fouled Out_McIntosh. Rebounds_Elon 32 (Ndugba 9), UNC-Wilmington 31 (Boggs 8). Assists_Elon 13 (Ndugba, Woods 4), UNC-Wilmington 14 (Harvey 4). Total Fouls_Elon 17, UNC-Wilmington 11. A_800 (6,100).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments