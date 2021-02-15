Europa League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Thursday, Feb. 18
Braga (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:55 p.m.
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium), 12:55 p.m.
Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), 12:55 p.m.
Olympiakos (Greece) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 12:55 p.m.
Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England) at Turin, Italy, 12:55 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 12:55 p.m.
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Leicester (England), 12:55 p.m.
Wolfsberg (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 12:55 p.m.
Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:55 p.m.
Antwerp (Belgium) vs, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), 3 p.m.
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England) at Rome, 3 p.m.
Granada (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 3 p.m.
Lille (France) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.
Molde (Norway) vs. Hoffenheim (Germany) at Villarreal, Spain, 3 p.m.
Salzburg (Austria) vs. Villarreal (Spain), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Wednesday, Feb. 24
Tottenham vs. Wolfsberg (Germany), noon
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 12:55 p.m.
Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal) at Piraeus, Greece, 12:55 p.m.
Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway), 12:55 p.m.
Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 12:55 p.m.
Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain), 12:55 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 12:55 p.m.
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 12:55 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland), 3 p.m.
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m.
Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m.
Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.
AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.
Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal), 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments