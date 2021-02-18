On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Europa League Glance

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 5:04 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
SECOND ROUND
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 18

Braga (Portugal) 0, Roma (Italy) 2

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1

Krasnodar (Russia) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3

Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2

Real Sociedad (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 4

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester (England) 0

Wolfsberg (Germany) 1, Tottenham (England) 4.

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 4, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 3

Antwerp (Belgium) 3, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4

Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal (England) 1

Granada (Spain) 2, Napoli (Italy) 0

Lille (France) 1, Ajax (Netherlands), 2

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2

Molde (Norway) 3, Hoffenheim (Germany) at Villarreal 3

Salzburg (Austria) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2

Second leg
Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tottenham vs. Wolfsberg (Germany), noon

Thursday, Feb. 25

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 12:55 p.m.

Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal) at Piraeus, Greece, 12:55 p.m.

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway), 12:55 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 12:55 p.m.

Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain), 12:55 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 12:55 p.m.

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland), 3 p.m.

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m.

Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal), 3 p.m.

