Europa League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Thursday, Feb. 18
Braga (Portugal) 0, Roma (Italy) 2
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1
Krasnodar (Russia) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3
Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2
Real Sociedad (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 4
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester (England) 0
Wolfsberg (Germany) 1, Tottenham (England) 4.
Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 4, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 3
Antwerp (Belgium) 3, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4
Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal (England) 1
Granada (Spain) 2, Napoli (Italy) 0
Lille (France) 1, Ajax (Netherlands), 2
Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2
Molde (Norway) 3, Hoffenheim (Germany) at Villarreal 3
Salzburg (Austria) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2
|Second leg
|Wednesday, Feb. 24
Tottenham vs. Wolfsberg (Germany), noon
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 12:55 p.m.
Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal) at Piraeus, Greece, 12:55 p.m.
Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway), 12:55 p.m.
Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 12:55 p.m.
Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain), 12:55 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 12:55 p.m.
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 12:55 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland), 3 p.m.
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m.
Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m.
Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.
AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.
Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal), 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments