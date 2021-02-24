Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Europa League Glance

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 1:58 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
SECOND ROUND
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 18

Antwerp (Belgium) 3, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4

Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal (England) 1

Braga (Portugal) 0, Roma (Italy) 2

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Granada (Spain) 2, Napoli (Italy) 0

Krasnodar (Russia) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3

Lille (France) 1, Ajax (Netherlands), 2

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2

Molde (Norway) 3, Hoffenheim (Germany) at Villarreal 3

Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2

Real Sociedad (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 4

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2

        Read more Sports News news.

Salzburg (Austria) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester (England) 0

Wolfsberg (Germany) 1, Tottenham (England) 4

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 4, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 3

Second leg
Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tottenham (England) 4, Wolfsberg (Germany) 0, Tottenham advanced on 8-1 aggregate

Thursday, Feb. 25

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 12:55 p.m.

Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal) at Piraeus, Greece, 12:55 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway), 12:55 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 12:55 p.m.

Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain), 12:55 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) at Kiev, Ukraine, 12:55 p.m.

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland), 3 p.m.

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m.

Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species