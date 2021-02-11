Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

European Champions League final returns to US network TV

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 3:19 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The European Champions League final is returning to U.S. network television after a one-year absence.

CBS said Thursday that this year’s final at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on May 29 will be televised on the main CBS network.

Bayern Munich’s victory over Paris Saint-German in the pandemic-delayed 2020 final at Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 23 was on the CBS Sports Network cable channel after CBS took over U.S. broadcast rights from TBS during the coronavirus pandemic break.

This year’s tournament resumes Tuesday with the first leg of the round of 16. Select matches will be on the CBS Sports Network, starting with Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and including both legs of both semifinals on April 27-28 and May 4-5.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

All matches will be streamed on CBS All Access, which will be renamed Paramount+ on March 4.

All matches of the second-tier Europa League will be streamed from the start of the Round of 32 on Feb. 18 through the final at Gdansk, Poland, on May 26.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle