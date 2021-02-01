Evansville 58, Valparaiso 51

VALPARAISO (6-11)
Krikke 3-6 0-0 6, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Sackey 4-7 0-0 9, Barrett 1-3 0-0 3, Clay 7-14 0-0 14, Edwards 3-6 0-1 8, McMillan 2-5 0-0 5, Kpegeol 2-4 2-2 6, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Ognacevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 2-3 51.
EVANSVILLE (8-8)
Kuhlman 2-10 0-2 5, Levitch 4-5 0-0 11, Frederking 3-8 2-2 10, Givance 5-10 1-2 12, Newton 6-8 0-0 12, Curtis 1-7 0-0 2, Enaruna 2-4 1-1 6, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 4-7 58.
Halftime_Valparaiso 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 5-13 (Edwards 2-3, McMillan 1-2, Barrett 1-3, Sackey 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Kpegeol 0-1), Evansville 8-25 (Levitch 3-3, Frederking 2-6, Enaruna 1-2, Givance 1-2, Kuhlman 1-8, Curtis 0-4). Rebounds_Valparaiso 23 (Gordon, Edwards, Kpegeol 4), Evansville 31 (Kuhlman 7). Assists_Valparaiso 10 (Krikke 4), Evansville 11 (Givance 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 13, Evansville 6.
