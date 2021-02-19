EWU looks to extend streak vs Montana

Eastern Washington (11-6, 10-2) vs. Montana (9-11, 5-8)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its ninth straight conference win against Montana. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Northern Colorado Bears 78-76 on Jan. 21. Montana lost 90-76 at Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington has relied heavily on its seniors. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr., Tyler Robertson and Jacob Davison have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though their output has dropped to 49 percent over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GROVES: T. Groves has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Montana is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 9-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last four road games, scoring 87.3 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

