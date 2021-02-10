On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ex-Clemson QB Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 2:06 pm
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.

Lawrence’s representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s pro day on March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer who finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He led Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. He finished 34-2 in three seasons as a starter. The Tigers reached the College Football Playoff in all of those seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

