Fairfield 66, Canisius 53

CANISIUS (6-4)

Fritz 3-8 2-3 9, White 0-3 0-1 0, Fofana 0-6 0-0 0, Harried 4-6 0-0 10, Henderson 2-8 1-2 5, Brandon 5-12 1-2 13, M.Green 5-8 4-5 14, Ahemed 0-3 0-0 0, Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0, Hitchon 0-0 2-2 2, Uijtendaal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 10-15 53.

FAIRFIELD (6-15)

Crisler 3-7 2-2 9, Maidoh 1-3 1-3 3, Benning 1-9 0-0 2, C.Green 3-7 1-2 7, Wojcik 5-14 5-5 16, Cruz 6-10 5-7 17, Cook 5-8 0-0 10, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-1 0, Ngalakulondi 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 14-20 66.

Halftime_Fairfield 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 5-22 (Brandon 2-4, Harried 2-4, Fritz 1-2, Henderson 0-1, Ahemed 0-2, M.Green 0-2, White 0-2, Fofana 0-5), Fairfield 2-10 (Wojcik 1-3, Crisler 1-4, C.Green 0-1, Benning 0-2). Rebounds_Canisius 28 (Fritz 10), Fairfield 39 (Maidoh 9). Assists_Canisius 9 (Fritz 4), Fairfield 6 (Benning 3). Total Fouls_Canisius 20, Fairfield 22.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.