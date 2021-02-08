Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Fairfield 77, Quinnipiac 70

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

QUINNIPIAC (5-7)

Rigoni 4-9 6-8 17, Pinkney 2-3 2-3 6, Lewis 2-5 1-2 6, Williams 1-3 2-4 5, Chenery 7-11 1-2 21, Kortright 2-13 4-9 9, Balanc 0-2 0-0 0, Riggins 3-4 0-0 6, McGuire 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 16-28 70.

FAIRFIELD (4-13)

Crisler 1-3 0-0 2, Maidoh 4-4 4-4 12, Benning 8-12 4-5 23, Green 1-3 2-3 5, Wojcik 3-9 8-10 15, Cruz 5-8 0-0 10, Jeanne-Rose 1-8 2-2 4, Cook 3-4 0-0 6, Ngalakulondi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 20-24 77.

Halftime_Fairfield 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 12-24 (Chenery 6-7, Rigoni 3-7, Lewis 1-1, Williams 1-2, Kortright 1-5, Balanc 0-1, McGuire 0-1), Fairfield 5-18 (Benning 3-7, Green 1-1, Wojcik 1-4, Cruz 0-1, Crisler 0-2, Jeanne-Rose 0-3). Fouled Out_Pinkney, Williams. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 25 (Rigoni 6), Fairfield 36 (Cook 8). Assists_Quinnipiac 13 (Kortright 7), Fairfield 16 (Crisler, Benning, Wojcik 3). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 21, Fairfield 23.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp