Fairfield 77, Quinnipiac 70

QUINNIPIAC (5-7)
Rigoni 4-9 6-8 17, Pinkney 2-3 2-3 6, Lewis 2-5 1-2 6, Williams 1-3 2-4 5, Chenery 7-11 1-2 21, Kortright 2-13 4-9 9, Balanc 0-2 0-0 0, Riggins 3-4 0-0 6, McGuire 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 16-28 70.
FAIRFIELD (4-13)
Crisler 1-3 0-0 2, Maidoh 4-4 4-4 12, Benning 8-12 4-5 23, Green 1-3 2-3 5, Wojcik 3-9 8-10 15, Cruz 5-8 0-0 10, Jeanne-Rose 1-8 2-2 4, Cook 3-4 0-0 6, Ngalakulondi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 20-24 77.
Halftime_Fairfield 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 12-24 (Chenery 6-7, Rigoni 3-7, Lewis 1-1, Williams 1-2, Kortright 1-5, Balanc 0-1, McGuire 0-1), Fairfield 5-18 (Benning 3-7, Green 1-1, Wojcik 1-4, Cruz 0-1, Crisler 0-2, Jeanne-Rose 0-3). Fouled Out_Pinkney, Williams. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 25 (Rigoni 6), Fairfield 36 (Cook 8). Assists_Quinnipiac 13 (Kortright 7), Fairfield 16 (Crisler, Benning, Wojcik 3). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 21, Fairfield 23.
