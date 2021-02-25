Trending:
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 69

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (9-14)

Racine 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 6-9 0-0 13, Jenkins 6-15 4-4 19, Powell 2-7 2-2 6, Rush 5-7 1-1 13, Square 5-6 5-5 15, Munden 1-2 3-3 5, Baker 1-1 2-2 5, Rodriguez 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 17-17 82.

SACRED HEART (8-8)

Dutreil 3-4 0-1 6, Spokas 2-5 0-0 5, Clarke 4-12 1-2 11, Thomas 7-14 4-4 22, Watson 1-2 0-0 3, Sixsmith 3-6 2-2 11, Johnson 1-4 1-4 3, Galette 1-3 0-0 2, Radz 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 25-54 8-13 69.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 7-21 (Jenkins 3-11, Rush 2-3, Baker 1-1, Williams 1-2, Powell 0-4), Sacred Heart 11-29 (Thomas 4-11, Sixsmith 3-5, Clarke 2-9, Spokas 1-1, Watson 1-2, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 21 (Racine, Williams 6), Sacred Heart 24 (Dutreil 6). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 13 (Powell 5), Sacred Heart 18 (Clarke 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 14, Sacred Heart 20.

