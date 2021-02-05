Trending:
Fairleigh Dickinson beats Long Island 77-62

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:49 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Elyjah Williams had 17 points and three blocks as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Long Island 77-62 on Friday.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points and seven assists for Fairleigh Dickinson (7-9, 6-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Brandon Powell added 11 points and John Square Jr. had 10.

Ty Flowers had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Sharks (6-5, 6-5). Virshon Cotton added 17 points, and Eral Penn had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Sharks for the season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 78-70 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

