Fairleigh Dickinson tops Sacred Heart 82-69

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:00 pm
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-69 on Thursday night.

John Square Jr. had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (9-14, 8-9 Northeast Conference). Brandon Rush added 13 points. Elyjah Williams had 13 points.

Tyler Thomas had 22 points for the Pioneers (8-8, 8-7). Mike Sixsmith added 11 points. Aaron Clarke had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

