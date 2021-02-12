On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Falden scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Radford 55-47

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:47 pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop won its eighth consecutive road game, getting past Radford 55-47 on Friday night.

Chandler Vaudrin had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Winthrop (18-1, 15-1 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added seven rebounds.

Winthrop scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Fah’Mir Ali had 14 points for the Highlanders (13-9, 12-4). Chyree Walker added 10 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Winthrop defeated Radford 80-64 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

