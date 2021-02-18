On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Finals of Billie Jean King Cup postponed amid virus concerns

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 11:30 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, were postponed for a second time on Thursday.

The International Tennis Federation said the 12-nation tournament cannot take place as scheduled as an indoor event from April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

Citing “continued uncertainty and the challenges due to the COVID-19 virus, locally and internationally,” the ITF said it would be rescheduled later in the year. A venue was not confirmed.

The tournament was originally scheduled in April 2020, then postponed when the pandemic was declared.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The ITF said play-off round ties would continue as scheduled in April.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing