Finch lifts Jacksonville St. past SE Missouri 66-54

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Jalen Finch had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Jacksonville State topped Southeast Missouri 66-54 on Saturday.

Darian Adams had 13 points and six rebounds for Jacksonville State (12-7, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Amanze Ngumezi added 12 points. Kayne Henry had nine rebounds.

DQ Nicholas had 13 points for the Redhawks (7-12, 5-8). Eric Reed Jr. added 12 points. Nana Akenten had six rebounds.

Chris Harris had only two points despite entering the contest as the Redhawks’ leading scorer at 13 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

