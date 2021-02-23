Trending:
Florida 74, Auburn 57

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 9:18 pm
FLORIDA (12-6)

Castleton 2-6 3-4 7, Duruji 3-9 1-2 7, Appleby 2-7 6-7 11, Locke 3-7 0-0 8, Mann 8-14 1-1 19, Lewis 7-12 0-1 16, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Osifo 1-2 0-1 2, Glover 0-3 0-0 0, Ruzhentsev 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-16 74.

AUBURN (11-13)

Thor 3-5 4-7 10, Williams 5-12 0-0 11, Cambridge 5-13 1-3 14, Flanigan 0-6 6-6 6, J.Johnson 3-11 1-2 10, Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Cardwell 1-1 0-2 2, Akingbola 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Berman 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 14-22 57.

Halftime_Florida 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-20 (Locke 2-5, Lewis 2-6, Mann 2-7, Appleby 1-1, Glover 0-1), Auburn 7-31 (Cambridge 3-8, J.Johnson 3-10, Williams 1-7, Berman 0-1, Moore 0-1, Thor 0-1, Flanigan 0-3). Rebounds_Florida 37 (Mann 13), Auburn 32 (Flanigan 9). Assists_Florida 12 (Mann 3), Auburn 13 (Flanigan 4). Total Fouls_Florida 20, Auburn 16. A_1,824 (9,121).

