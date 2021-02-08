Florida A&M 59, NC Central 50

NC CENTRAL (4-4)
Whatley 1-3 0-0 2, Keyser 4-8 5-8 13, Moultrie 3-11 0-0 7, Palmer 0-3 3-6 3, Perkins 1-1 0-0 2, Maxwell 5-10 0-1 10, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2, Ayetey 2-4 0-0 4, Melvin 1-3 0-0 3, Bowles 1-3 0-0 2, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Kabeya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 8-15 50.
FLORIDA A&M (3-8)
Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Moragne 4-6 0-0 8, Randolph 3-13 1-3 7, Reaves 1-5 2-2 5, Speer 2-5 0-0 5, Clark 5-10 2-3 16, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Desir 2-4 0-0 4, Littles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 5-8 59.
Halftime_Florida A&M 28-18. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 2-17 (Melvin 1-2, Moultrie 1-6, Ayetey 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Graves 0-1, Keyser 0-2, Maxwell 0-2, Palmer 0-2), Florida A&M 6-14 (Clark 4-8, Speer 1-1, Reaves 1-3, Brown 0-1, Littles 0-1). Rebounds_NC Central 29 (Keyser 8), Florida A&M 29 (Jones, Moragne 5). Assists_NC Central 6 (Perkins 2), Florida A&M 17 (Randolph 9). Total Fouls_NC Central 15, Florida A&M 19.
