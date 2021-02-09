Trending:
Florida A&M 60, NC Central 47

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 8:30 pm
NC CENTRAL (4-5)

Ayetey 0-5 0-0 0, Bowles 1-4 1-2 3, Keyser 7-15 4-7 19, Palmer 6-17 1-3 15, Perkins 3-3 2-5 8, Kabeya 1-3 0-0 2, Graves 0-3 0-0 0, Moultrie 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 8-17 47.

FLORIDA A&M (4-8)

Jones 2-4 2-2 6, Moragne 3-5 2-3 8, Randolph 5-9 4-4 14, Reaves 4-6 0-3 9, Speer 3-8 0-0 7, Desir 2-4 2-2 6, Clark 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Littles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 10-14 60.

Halftime_NC Central 27-26. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 3-14 (Palmer 2-9, Keyser 1-2, Ayetey 0-1, Graves 0-1, Wright 0-1), Florida A&M 4-17 (Brown 2-4, Reaves 1-2, Speer 1-5, Randolph 0-1, Williams 0-1, Clark 0-4). Rebounds_NC Central 30 (Keyser 7), Florida A&M 28 (Moragne 8). Assists_NC Central 2 (Palmer, Perkins 1), Florida A&M 8 (Randolph 3). Total Fouls_NC Central 20, Florida A&M 20.

