Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Alabama 60

NORTH ALABAMA (10-5)
James 6-21 0-1 13, Littles 4-8 0-0 8, Youngblood 1-7 1-2 3, Blackmon 0-6 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Brim 3-8 0-0 7, Breeland 3-5 1-2 8, J.Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Chatman 2-4 1-2 5, Matic 2-3 0-0 6, Soucie 3-5 0-1 6, Howell 0-1 0-0 0, Barranco 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-76 3-8 60.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (8-6)
Abaev 6-10 1-4 14, Catto 4-12 0-0 10, Largie 6-9 0-0 12, Miller 3-7 3-4 9, Warren 5-11 4-4 16, London 5-7 0-1 12, Rosa 2-5 1-2 7, Z.Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Rivers 1-5 0-0 2, Gagliardi 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Rainwater 0-0 0-0 0, Ricca 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-73 9-15 86.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 43-23. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 5-22 (Matic 2-3, Breeland 1-1, Brim 1-4, James 1-4, Brown 0-1, Howell 0-1, Blackmon 0-4, Youngblood 0-4), Florida Gulf Coast 9-27 (London 2-2, Rosa 2-5, Warren 2-5, Catto 2-6, Abaev 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Z.Anderson 0-2, Miller 0-3). Rebounds_North Alabama 36 (Littles 9), Florida Gulf Coast 50 (Abaev 10). Assists_North Alabama 9 (Brim 4), Florida Gulf Coast 17 (Warren 5). Total Fouls_North Alabama 13, Florida Gulf Coast 9. A_821 (4,633).
