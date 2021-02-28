On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Florida St. 59, Wake Forest 51

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 3:28 pm
WAKE FOREST (11-11)

Morra 1-6 0-0 2, Raca 8-14 3-3 19, Summiel 1-5 0-0 2, Conti 2-10 2-2 8, Spear 3-12 3-3 11, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 3-10 0-0 9, Hinds 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 8-8 51

FLORIDA ST. (10-7)

Myers 5-8 1-2 11, Jackson 5-15 0-0 11, Lassiter 0-2 0-0 0, Puisis 1-9 0-0 2, Weber 2-3 0-0 5, Baldwin 2-2 1-1 5, England 1-3 4-4 6, Jones 4-7 3-4 11, Wilkinson 4-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 9-11 59

Wake Forest 11 18 12 10 51
Florida St. 11 16 12 20 59

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-21 (Raca 0-2, Summiel 0-1, Conti 2-4, Spear 2-8, Scruggs 3-6), Florida St. 2-13 (Jackson 1-3, Lassiter 0-2, Puisis 0-6, Weber 1-1, England 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 10 (Summiel 3), Florida St. 14 (Jackson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 27 (Team 3-6), Florida St. 45 (Myers 5-9). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 15, Florida St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

