Florida St. 61, North Carolina 51

FLORIDA ST. (6-4)
Myers 3-8 0-0 6, Jackson 6-16 6-6 19, Jones 5-13 6-9 16, Lassiter 1-5 3-5 6, Puisis 3-8 1-3 8, Baldwin 2-4 0-0 4, Nicoletti 0-0 0-0 0, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 16-23 61
NORTH CAROLINA (8-8)
Tshitenge 2-2 2-2 6, Bailey 3-9 4-9 10, Holesinska 1-13 0-0 3, Kelly 0-8 0-0 0, Ustby 0-6 0-0 0, Poole 0-1 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 3-8 0-2 7, Watts 4-12 1-2 11, Young 3-7 0-0 7, Zelaya 3-3 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-69 7-15 51
|Florida St.
|13
|16
|19
|13
|—
|61
|North Carolina
|7
|11
|17
|16
|—
|51
3-Point Goals_Florida St. 3-15 (Jackson 1-5, Lassiter 1-5, Puisis 1-5), North Carolina 6-31 (Bailey 0-2, Holesinska 1-9, Kelly 0-4, Ustby 0-2, Todd-Williams 1-3, Watts 2-7, Young 1-3, Zelaya 1-1). Assists_Florida St. 7 (Myers 2), North Carolina 14 (Holesinska 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 42 (Puisis 3-9), North Carolina 47 (Ustby 4-8). Total Fouls_Florida St. 20, North Carolina 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
