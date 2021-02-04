Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Florida St. 61, North Carolina 51

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA ST. (6-4)

Myers 3-8 0-0 6, Jackson 6-16 6-6 19, Jones 5-13 6-9 16, Lassiter 1-5 3-5 6, Puisis 3-8 1-3 8, Baldwin 2-4 0-0 4, Nicoletti 0-0 0-0 0, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 16-23 61

NORTH CAROLINA (8-8)

Tshitenge 2-2 2-2 6, Bailey 3-9 4-9 10, Holesinska 1-13 0-0 3, Kelly 0-8 0-0 0, Ustby 0-6 0-0 0, Poole 0-1 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 3-8 0-2 7, Watts 4-12 1-2 11, Young 3-7 0-0 7, Zelaya 3-3 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-69 7-15 51

Florida St. 13 16 19 13 61
North Carolina 7 11 17 16 51

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 3-15 (Jackson 1-5, Lassiter 1-5, Puisis 1-5), North Carolina 6-31 (Bailey 0-2, Holesinska 1-9, Kelly 0-4, Ustby 0-2, Todd-Williams 1-3, Watts 2-7, Young 1-3, Zelaya 1-1). Assists_Florida St. 7 (Myers 2), North Carolina 14 (Holesinska 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 42 (Puisis 3-9), North Carolina 47 (Ustby 4-8). Total Fouls_Florida St. 20, North Carolina 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard continues supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security at US Capitol