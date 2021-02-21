Trending:
Florida St. 68, No. 3 Louisville 59

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 4:59 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE (20-2)

Cochran 6-10 0-2 12, Evans 5-21 2-2 13, Robinson 1-2 1-2 3, Kianna Smith 3-9 2-2 10, Van Lith 1-7 3-6 5, Dixon 3-5 2-4 8, Balogun 2-6 4-4 8, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 14-22 59

FLORIDA ST. (9-6)

Myers 3-9 3-5 9, Jackson 1-8 5-6 7, Jones 7-13 12-15 26, Puisis 0-5 0-0 0, Weber 6-11 0-2 14, Baldwin 1-3 1-2 3, England 1-7 5-6 8, Lassiter 0-4 1-2 1, Wilkinson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 27-38 68

Louisville 17 9 17 16 59
Florida St. 14 14 11 29 68

3-Point Goals_Louisville 3-20 (Evans 1-9, Smith 2-6, Van Lith 0-1, Balogun 0-4), Florida St. 3-13 (Puisis 0-4, Weber 2-5, England 1-1, Lassiter 0-3). Assists_Louisville 13 (Evans 5), Florida St. 9 (Jones 2). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Louisville 41 (Cochran 3-9), Florida St. 45 (Myers 5-7). Total Fouls_Louisville 26, Florida St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,258.

