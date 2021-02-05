Trending:
Flowers carries South Alabama over Coastal Carolina 71-65

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:51 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers had 28 points as South Alabama got past Coastal Carolina 71-65 on Friday night. Tyreke Locure added 20 points for the Jaguars. Locure also had six rebounds.

Sam Iorio had eight rebounds for South Alabama (10-8, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Tyrik Dixon had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Chanticleers (12-5, 6-4). Essam Mostafa added 11 points. DeVante’ Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Jaguars registered their first win in three tries against the Chanticleers this season. In the most recent matchup, Coastal Carolina defeated South Alabama 83-69 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

