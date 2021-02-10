Trending:
Forbes scores 20 to lift Tulane over Tulsa 58-48

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 7:37 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 20 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 58-48 on Wednesday.

Jadan Coleman had 13 points for Tulane (8-7, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Walker added six assists and Tylan Pope had seven rebounds.

Brandon Rachal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (9-9, 6-7).

___

        

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

